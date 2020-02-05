The new Bugatti Chiron Design in Bugatti Center

The CHIRON is the fastest, most powerful, and exclusive production super sports car in BUGATTI’s history.

Its sophisticated design, innovative technology, and iconic, performance-oriented form make it a unique masterpiece of art, form and technique, that pushes boundaries beyond imagination.

BUGATTI owes its distinctive character to a family of artists and engineers, and has always strived to offer the extraordinary, the unrivalled, the best.

Every element of the CHIRON is a combination of reminiscence to its history and the most innovative technology.

The result is a unique creation of enduring value, and breathtaking automotive accomplishment.