Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The new Bugatti Chiron Design in Bugatti Center

The new Bugatti Chiron Design in Bugatti Center

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
The new Bugatti Chiron Design in Bugatti Center

The new Bugatti Chiron Design in Bugatti Center

The CHIRON is the fastest, most powerful, and exclusive production super sports car in BUGATTI’s history.

Its sophisticated design, innovative technology, and iconic, performance-oriented form make it a unique masterpiece of art, form and technique, that pushes boundaries beyond imagination.

BUGATTI owes its distinctive character to a family of artists and engineers, and has always strived to offer the extraordinary, the unrivalled, the best.

Every element of the CHIRON is a combination of reminiscence to its history and the most innovative technology.

The result is a unique creation of enduring value, and breathtaking automotive accomplishment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DusanKovacevi20

Dusan Kovacevic RT @Bugatti: The #BUGATTI Chiron ‘Zebra 1 of 1’. First introduced on the #Veyron Grand Sport L’Or Blanc, the design is back upon special re… 2 days ago

Moongie_Phowngi

Paradi$e_2 RT @Bugatti: #BUGATTI has been awarded three prestigious design awards in 2019's @designingermany Automotive Brand Contest. They were for o… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The new Bugatti Centodieci Design in Buggati Center [Video]The new Bugatti Centodieci Design in Buggati Center

Exceptional design and vast power have been the hallmark features of Bugatti vehicles for around 110 years. The French manufacturer of hyper sports cars now consistently pursues this path further with..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:55Published

The new Bugatti EB110 Design in Bugatti Center [Video]The new Bugatti EB110 Design in Bugatti Center

Bugatti succeeded in producing a superlative sports car in 1991 with the EB110. Developed and created by Bugatti enthusiast Romano Artioli, the EB110 was in a league of its own – an epoch-making..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.