Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders lead in Iowa as Democrats release partial caucus results

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders lead in Iowa as Democrats release partial caucus results

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders lead in Iowa as Democrats release partial caucus results

Only 62% of the results had been released after a problem with an online voting app.View on euronews
Recent related news from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg leads in Iowa as Democrats release partial caucus results

1
euronews - Published Also reported by •Mediaite•SBS•Al Jazeera•Deutsche Welle•The Age•WorldNews


Some Iowa Caucuses Results Have Been Released — What They Mean So Far

The Iowa Democratic Party has released results from last night's caucuses showing Pete Buttigieg and...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this

ninnynoomy

LynnWilson RT @AP_Politics: The Iowa Democratic Party has released additional results from Monday night’s presidential caucuses. After a daylong delay… 19 seconds ago

LazeezaXOXO

Leisa Bibby RT @zachdcarter: As of right now in the Iowa Caucus count, Bernie Sanders is ahead in the popular vote, and yet Pete Buttigieg leads in del… 35 seconds ago

badchoicesmaker

Layla. RT @curaffairs: how to understand the iowa caucus: 1. bernie sanders gets the most votes 2. some very sensible math is done 3. pete buttigi… 44 seconds ago

miicizz

🌹 RT @libbycwatson: bernie sanders won 43% of nonwhite voters in the iowa caucus, almost three times that of the next highest candidate, pete… 49 seconds ago

tobby_cuz

Cuz’ RT @WSJ: With 71% of precincts reporting, Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders remain at the top of the Democratic pack https://t.co/Volb… 1 minute ago

somersetwyvern

janet RT @shaunking: Here are the results in Iowa with 60% of the results in. 29.4% - Bernie Sanders 24.87% - Pete Buttigieg 20.65% - Elizabeth… 1 minute ago

MadeehaxD

Madeeha Mehmood It made Danish news. Right now, a lot of my home country is learning about a man who made me pack up my bag, say go… https://t.co/8mxJlEigyD 2 minutes ago

VincentMische5

Vincent Carl Eugene Mische Now Bernie Sanders would never start a war. And Pete Buttigieg has said to his associates he’s had to fight his wa… https://t.co/FpZbWj6sBg 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa caucus voter wishes to retract vote for Pete Buttigieg after learning he's gay [Video]Iowa caucus voter wishes to retract vote for Pete Buttigieg after learning he's gay

An Iowan voter voted for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and then changed her mind. She approach a caucus precinct captain to try and change her vote after learning that Buttigieg was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags [Video]Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags

Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

