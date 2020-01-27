Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Would Beat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Trump Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Would Beat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Would Beat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Trump Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Would Beat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

President Donald Trump predicted Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

According to Business Insider, he said the young representative would beat Schumer for his seat.

Trump made these comments during his annual lunch with television network anchors.

In the past, Trump has criticized both Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez, saying she’s “dumb as a rock” and he’s a “nasty man.” Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t made any public statement about running against Schumer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Schumer says 'John Bolton has the evidence' urges senate to call impeachment trial witnesses

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that senior administration officials must...
Reuters India - Published

Schumer: Any acquittal of Trump 'has no value'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the acquittal of President Donald Trump in his impeachment...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

hattrickblog

Rainer Fussgaenger Swedish journalist @bjornafkleen agrees with Mr Trump and says that @AOC is "a radical left congresswoman. ("Den vä… https://t.co/TPpcjVmLE9 14 minutes ago

GaryMDean

Earth First RT @ABC: NEW: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she will skip Pres. Trump's State of the Union address: "None of this is normal, and I wil… 4 hours ago

SproulsKs

cupcake RT @bartmckinley: Breaking News - President Trump predicted Tuesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer fo… 4 hours ago

newsr_IN

NewsR Trump Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Would Beat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: https://t.co/0sGhg77tTr #UnitedStatesCongress 5 hours ago

Jhonatanro

🇻🇪Por Venezuela!!!🇻🇪| CCL RT @FernandoAmandi: Communist Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced she will be skipping President Trump's State of the… 5 hours ago

majmona

Mona Ditto #Amen #WasteofMytime #Allthelies #VoteHimOut #Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she will skip Pres. Trump's… https://t.co/PxUlEmJfqm 5 hours ago

brynnienicole

Bryn Everett RT @ABCPolitics: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she will skip Pres. Trump's State of the Union address: "None of this is normal, and I… 6 hours ago

timeoutouttime

Jeanne McSherry RT @TheView: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she will skip Pres. Trump's State of the Union address: "None of this is normal, and I will… 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ocasio-Cortez Announces She Won't Attend Trump's State of the Union Address [Video]Ocasio-Cortez Announces She Won't Attend Trump's State of the Union Address

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announces she won't attend President Trump's address to Congress.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:36Published

Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer [Video]Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and former 2020 Democratic candidate Senator Kamala Harris on Friday said that if the Republicans don't consider witnesses and documents, then their acquittal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.