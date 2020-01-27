Trump Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Would Beat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

President Donald Trump predicted Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

According to Business Insider, he said the young representative would beat Schumer for his seat.

Trump made these comments during his annual lunch with television network anchors.

In the past, Trump has criticized both Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez, saying she’s “dumb as a rock” and he’s a “nasty man.” Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t made any public statement about running against Schumer.