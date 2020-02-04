Iowa caucus voter wishes to retract vote for Pete Buttigieg after learning he's gay

An Iowan voter voted for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and then changed her mind.

She approach a caucus precinct captain to try and change her vote after learning that Buttigieg was openly gay.

According to the HuffPost, a video of the exchange was posted on Twitter and viewed more than a million times.

After the woman learned Buttigieg was gay she said: “I don’t want anybody like that in the White House.