'Hamilton' movie to be released next year with original cast

'Hamilton' movie to be released next year with original castLin-Manuel Miranda’s musical is scheduled to hit the big screen October 2021.
‘Hamilton’ by original cast coming to a film screen near you

NEW YORK (AP) — Next year, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton”...
Seattle Times - Published

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes original 'Hamilton' cast from stage to screen with new movie

Lin-Manuel brings his popular musical "Hamilton" to the big screen next year with a film version of...
USATODAY.com - Published


