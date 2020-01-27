Billie Eilish worried she would "have a breakdown and shave [her] head" last year and admitted stardom has made her understand the "scandals" she watched pop stars get involved in when she was younger.

Billie Eilish is opening up about dealing with fame. In the March issue of Vogue, the 18-year-old...

Billie Eilish is a winner AGAIN! The 18-year-old singer took home the award for Album of the Year for...

Daily Entertainment News Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown - Billie Eilish worried she would "have a breakdown and shave head" la… https://t.co/T4c43YX5lz 14 hours ago