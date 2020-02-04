Global  

Biden, talking about 'character', heckled in New Hampshire

After telling supporters &apos;character is on the ballot&apos;, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden was abruptly heckled at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Biden supporters responded by chanting &apos;we want Joe,&apos; and yelling &apos;get out&apos;.
