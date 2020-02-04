|
Biden, talking about 'character', heckled in New Hampshire
|
After telling supporters 'character is on the ballot', 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden was abruptly heckled at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Tuesday.
Biden supporters responded by chanting 'we want Joe,' and yelling 'get out'.
