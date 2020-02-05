Global  

Nancy Pelosi shows her disdain as Donald Trump hails 'American comeback'

Nancy Pelosi shows her disdain as Donald Trump hails 'American comeback'
Trump hails 'American comeback' in Congress speech

The president appears to snub a handshake from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before his speech.
BBC News - Published

Trump boasts of economic gains on eve of impeachment verdict

Trump boasts of economic gains on eve of impeachment verdictWASHINGTON : Standing before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment, President Donald...
WorldNews - Published


arlos_collins

Arlos Collins RT @dannybr57097439: I don’t care how much you like or dislike the president!! You have to respect the office what Nancy Pelosi did ripping… 3 hours ago

vicked00

Dawn Vickers RT @mike_a_grant: @thevivafrei Rationalization can subvert any individuals moral compass. It's funny that Nancy Pelosi one claimed she pray… 5 hours ago

mike_a_grant

Michael 🇺🇸🕊 @thevivafrei Rationalization can subvert any individuals moral compass. It's funny that Nancy Pelosi one claimed sh… https://t.co/nl61oO2sgY 5 hours ago

dannybr57097439

Dan The Man I don’t care how much you like or dislike the president!! You have to respect the office what Nancy Pelosi did ripp… https://t.co/XdOu2JsiKH 6 hours ago

Flossy_1967

Me RT @BanShariaUSA: The disdain you saw in Nancy Pelosi tonight for President Trump is the same she shows for the people who live in Californ… 6 hours ago

BanShariaUSA

MAGA Nat The disdain you saw in Nancy Pelosi tonight for President Trump is the same she shows for the people who live in Ca… https://t.co/VgIJbXbvvS 6 hours ago


Pelosi Rips Up Trump’s Speech [Video]Pelosi Rips Up Trump’s Speech

Although not mentioned, the impeachment hearings dominated the State of the Union as Donald Trump seemed to ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s handshake, with her later tearing up his speech behind..

Party divisions on display as Trump gives annual State of the Union address [Video]Party divisions on display as Trump gives annual State of the Union address

Party divisions on display as Trump gives annual State of the Union address

