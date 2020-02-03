Global  

Colin Kaepernick calls out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for sitting during National Anthem

Colin Kaepernick calls out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for sitting during National AnthemThe power couple was seen sitting during the national anthem.
NFL Free Agent Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z + Beyoncé For Sitting During National Anthem: “Thought We Were ‘Past Kneeling’ Tho?”

NFL Free Agent Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z + Beyoncé For Sitting During National Anthem: “Thought We Were ‘Past Kneeling’ Tho?”Music moguls JAY-Z, Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy turned heads when they sat during singer...
SOHH - Published


weztoakland

WeztOakland Colin Kaepernick calls out Jay Z, Beyonce after they sit through national anthem 🧐 “I thought we were pst kneeling… https://t.co/TFOwsz2lQD 1 hour ago

phmcgpe

🇺🇸 PHMC GPE LLC 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 ⚓️ 🇫🇷 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY Z & Beyoncé - https://t.co/JPdW9MWyO2 https://t.co/WVpMWt1FSO 2 hours ago

mrballistic13

not HELEN KELLER Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z & Beyonce For Sitting During National Anthem At Super Bowl What th… https://t.co/tE97TvGwP4 6 hours ago

JottieBomBoddie

Donte RT @GlobalGrind: #ICYMI: Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem https://t.co/Loi7iXWMiG 8 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind #ICYMI: Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem https://t.co/Loi7iXWMiG 8 hours ago

grandted212

grandted 212. Colin Kaepernick calls out Jay Z, Beyonce after they sit through national anthem: 'We were past kneeling tho?' https://t.co/SHa9n6EXdG 8 hours ago

PeytonDrewDak

LibAPatriot 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ ~ in the mountains Two ugly black men in looks and action. Ewww to both. Colin Kaepernick calls out Jay Z, Beyonce after they sit thr… https://t.co/e7n40hd76g 9 hours ago

tater1947

Ron Higgins Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem -Good call out from a joker hypocrite. 9 hours ago


Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z & Beyoncé [Video]Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z & Beyoncé

Former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick had a few words for JAY-Z and Beyoncé who attended the Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens on Sunday (February 2). During the national anthem, which..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:55Published

Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem [Video]Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem

Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem The power couple was seen sitting during the national anthem, performed by Demi Lovato, during Super Bowl LIV in Miami..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

