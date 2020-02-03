Music moguls JAY-Z, Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy turned heads when they sat during singer...

Ron Higgins Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem -Good call out from a joker hypocrite. 9 hours ago

LibAPatriot 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ ~ in the mountains Two ugly black men in looks and action. Ewww to both. Colin Kaepernick calls out Jay Z, Beyonce after they sit thr… https://t.co/e7n40hd76g 9 hours ago

grandted 212. Colin Kaepernick calls out Jay Z, Beyonce after they sit through national anthem: 'We were past kneeling tho?' https://t.co/SHa9n6EXdG 8 hours ago

Global Grind #ICYMI : Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem https://t.co/Loi7iXWMiG 8 hours ago

Donte RT @GlobalGrind : #ICYMI : Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem https://t.co/Loi7iXWMiG 8 hours ago

not HELEN KELLER Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z & Beyonce For Sitting During National Anthem At Super Bowl What th… https://t.co/tE97TvGwP4 6 hours ago

WeztOakland Colin Kaepernick calls out Jay Z, Beyonce after they sit through national anthem 🧐 “I thought we were pst kneeling… https://t.co/TFOwsz2lQD 1 hour ago