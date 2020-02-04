Google admits sending users' private videos to strangers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google has admitted that a few of its users had their private videos on Google Photos sent to complete strangers because of a tech glitch.

This is because the search giant allows its users to download their data through a service called Google Takeout, the Verge reports.

The problem was discovered after users who downloaded their data discovered private videos from other users that didn't belong to them.

Google says 0.01 percent of users were affected.

The company did not specify the exact amount of people affected by the breach.

Users who had their videos compromised were in for a rude shock when Google sent out an email this month informing them that some of their videos were "incorrectly exported" to other users between November 21 to November 25 last year.

According to 9 to 5 Google, the company asked users who downloaded their data from Google Takeout to delete their previous export and to request new ones.

The search giant also stated in the email that the issue has since been identified and resolved.