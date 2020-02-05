Global  

U19 CWC: 'Good at handling pressure': Yashasvi Jaiswal's father on son's ton

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a majestic century against Pakistan to fire India into final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

Yashasvi's parents expressed delight on their son's ton in semis.
