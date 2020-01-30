Woman in Taiwan puts mask on her corgi to protect her from deadly novel coronavirus

A cute pet Corgi walks around Taipei, Taiwan wearing a mask to protect her from the coronavirus.

The one-year-old pooch name Dayday was with her owner Vivian Wu, who said that everyone in the city is wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China.

Vivian said: "I prevent her from licking the other dogs and people.

Sometimes, the people get uncomfortable so I make her wear a mask." According to reports, China's top expert for infectious disease said that pets might also be infected by the coronavirus, causing dog owners to rush to buy face masks for their pooches.

However, the World Health Organisation claimed that no evidence has been seen that the virus being passed onto cats or dogs.