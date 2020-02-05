Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan head to Ahemdabad

Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan head to Ahemdabad

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan head to AhemdabadKartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan head to Ahemdabad
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Love Aaj Kal' song 'Mehrama': Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will make you question why you let your special one go

Darshan Raval's voice on Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's new 'Love Aaj Kal' song Mehrama is what...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Video: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan recreate Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's magic during 'Love Aaj Kal' promotions

Kartik Aaryan took Sara Ali Khan by surprise as he picked her up during 'Love Aaj Kal' promotions...
DNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Archie_slays

F(x)=∫F’(x)dx guy❁ @htshowbiz @TheAaryanKartik @ayushmannk Kartik Aryan is a type of person who can be in a relationship with Ananya P… https://t.co/Vbyl26Y52t 1 hour ago

Bookoholic2

Bookoholic RT @FillumDekho: #Mehrama #LoveAajKal #KartikAryan #SaraAliKhan #Pritam #DarshanRaval #Antara WATCH NOW https://t.co/QY4pMr1bAR https://t.… 8 hours ago

FillumDekho

FillumDekho #Mehrama #LoveAajKal #KartikAryan #SaraAliKhan #Pritam #DarshanRaval #Antara WATCH NOW https://t.co/QY4pMr1bAR https://t.co/jz1pMPVwVE 8 hours ago

ANN_Newsable

Asianet Newsable Who introduced Kartik Aryan to #SaraAliKhan? @TheAaryanKartik https://t.co/DrpCQsSERD 1 day ago

PreetiS22580718

Ring Master @GappistanRadio Its because of PR agency of Sara Khan suggest her to make comment in Coffee with Karan Show about… https://t.co/IALB8a3jpM 2 days ago

iam_chandni

Chandni RT @Bollywood_Pub: #SaraAliKhan & #KartikAaryan seen at Mumbai Airport https://t.co/j8JmOuI8uc https://t.co/KE7aMvlyBb 2 days ago

democracyxpress

democracy express Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan's funny video gets viral on social media ... https://t.co/Gyvzvl9Y58 via @YouTube 2 days ago

thefirstindia

First India Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan snapped during the promotion of their upcoming movie #LoveAajKal in Mumbai… https://t.co/eE493kYcal 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan To Do Mom Amrita Singh's Chameli Ki Shaadi REMAKE | Details REVEALED [Video]Sara Ali Khan To Do Mom Amrita Singh's Chameli Ki Shaadi REMAKE | Details REVEALED

Bollywood's shining star Sara Ali Khan to do a remake of her mom Amrita Singh's film Chameli Ki Shaadi soon to be a part of this film. For more details watch the video

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:09Published

Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan LIED To Ranveer Singh | TRUTH Revealed! [Video]Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan LIED To Ranveer Singh | TRUTH Revealed!

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are busy with the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and during the promotions she revealed that Ranveer wasn't the cupid between the two.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.