Harvey Weinstein accuser gives emotional testimony

Harvey Weinstein accuser gives emotional testimony

Harvey Weinstein accuser gives emotional testimony

Actress Jessica Mann was questioned about her relationship with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who she accused of raping her in 2013.

Gloria Tso reports.
Key Harvey Weinstein accuser sobs during cross-examination

The emotional testimony came as defense attorneys tried to portray Jessica Mann as an opportunistic...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS 2Seattle Times


Harvey Weinstein trial: Ex-boyfriend says accuser was 'shocked, upset' after meeting with mogul

The Harvey Weinstein sex-crimes trial shifted to testimony from secondary witnesses who could...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



