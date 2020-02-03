Global  

Colin Kaepernick calls out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for sitting during National Anthem

Colin Kaepernick calls out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for sitting during National AnthemThe power couple was seen sitting during the national anthem.
NFL Free Agent Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z + Beyoncé For Sitting During National Anthem: “Thought We Were ‘Past Kneeling’ Tho?”

NFL Free Agent Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z + Beyoncé For Sitting During National Anthem: “Thought We Were ‘Past Kneeling’ Tho?”Music moguls JAY-Z, Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy turned heads when they sat during singer...
SOHH - Published

JAY-Z Responds To Colin Kaepernick After Sitting W/ Beyoncé During Super Bowl LIV National Anthem

JAY-Z Responds To Colin Kaepernick After Sitting W/ Beyoncé During Super Bowl LIV National AnthemMusic mogul JAY-Z is keeping it 100. The hip-hop icon has come forward to address speculation and...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



