Macy's to close corporate headquarters in Cincinnati in massive restructuring

Macy's Inc. Will close its corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati as part of a massive restructuring that includes the elimination of 2,000 corporate jobs and the closure of 125 stores in the next three years.