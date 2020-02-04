Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies being members of Aam Aadmi Party| OneIndia News

Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies being members of Aam Aadmi Party| OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies being members of Aam Aadmi Party| OneIndia News

Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies being members of Aam Aadmi Party| OneIndia News

After photos of the Shaheen Bagh shooter emerged wearing AAP caps and with senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena, it was speculated that he was an AAP member.

However, his family has now come out to deny any association.

Kapil Gujjar's family said the pictures were taken during a local campaign drive when all residents were given party caps by AAP.

Listen in
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shaheen Bagh shooter is a member of AAP, says Delhi Police

*New Delhi:* In a major twist in the second firing incident in the Shaheen Bagh area, the accused...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimes


Political war over Shaheen Bagh shooter's 'AAP link'; kin deny claim

A war of words broke out between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday after the Delhi Police...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Hindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rajinikanth backs CAA, says no threat to Muslims due to the law | OneIndia News [Video]Rajinikanth backs CAA, says no threat to Muslims due to the law | OneIndia News

Rajinikanth backs CAA and NPR, PM Modi announces Ram Temple construction trust, Owaisi questions timing of Temple Trust announcement, Amit Shah welcomes decision to include Dait member on Ram temple..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:34Published

Memorial Scheduled For Altobelli Family At Anaheim Stadium [Video]Memorial Scheduled For Altobelli Family At Anaheim Stadium

The memorial service for three family members killed in a helicopter crash is set to be held at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, a family member confirmed Monday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.