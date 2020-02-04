Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies being members of Aam Aadmi Party| OneIndia News

After photos of the Shaheen Bagh shooter emerged wearing AAP caps and with senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena, it was speculated that he was an AAP member.

However, his family has now come out to deny any association.

Kapil Gujjar's family said the pictures were taken during a local campaign drive when all residents were given party caps by AAP.

