THE CLOSET movie trailer

The Closet Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After moving into a new house, a young girl begins displaying strange and disturbing behavior until, one day, she disappears behind a closet.

While the devastated father is left with no clue about his daughter’s disappearance, an exorcist shows up and claims to know what has happened to her.

The Closet is an 2020 South Korean horror thriller film directed by Kim Kwang-bin, starring Ha Jung-woo and Kim Nam-gil.

Director: KIM Kwang-bin Genre: Horror, Mystery Cast: HA Jung-woo, KIM Nam-gil