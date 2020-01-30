Global  

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:33s
The Closet Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After moving into a new house, a young girl begins displaying strange and disturbing behavior until, one day, she disappears behind a closet.

While the devastated father is left with no clue about his daughter’s disappearance, an exorcist shows up and claims to know what has happened to her.

The Closet is an 2020 South Korean horror thriller film directed by Kim Kwang-bin, starring Ha Jung-woo and Kim Nam-gil.

Director: KIM Kwang-bin Genre: Horror, Mystery Cast: HA Jung-woo, KIM Nam-gil
MoviesVOD

Movies & VOD CHARLIE'S ANGELS: Now on Digital! "The Closet" TV Spot https://t.co/Yc9GFqSf5a #Movie #Trailer #Video #Film #SonyPictures 7 hours ago

swooshsehun

🏴‍☠️SEHUN ♡ i saw the trailer for korean horror movie the closet today and it looks LIT 4 days ago

Urbanationalist

Urban-nationalist 🇮🇳 Awwww @VVCFilms Trying play d emotional card...1st trailer of ur movie looked promising. We thot u might acc hv a b… https://t.co/3uod84LNDD 6 days ago

united4lyfee

Culture FC @Efcmordecai @pbsportswriter (Movie trailer) In a world that will never be the same again, humans will cease to exi… https://t.co/uF7uFqhImS 6 days ago

MFRBooksandFilm

Montage Film Reviews The Closet - Official Trailer (2020) Horror, Mystery Movie HD: MFR is a film and literature… https://t.co/qKEpyHcgCx 1 week ago

MFRBooksandFilm

Montage Film Reviews The Closet - Official Trailer (2020) Horror, Mystery Movie HD https://t.co/C5mFfVgVDS via @YouTube 1 week ago

TrailerRt

Trailer Music Bot RT @Gaijen83: Trailer for Korean movie "The Closet" feat. my track ZION ❤ #trailermusic #composer https://t.co/eLi4n0VI9b 1 week ago

Gaijen83

Michael Maas Trailer for Korean movie "The Closet" feat. my track ZION ❤ #trailermusic #composer https://t.co/eLi4n0VI9b 1 week ago


