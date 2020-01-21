Box Office Prediction : Malang & Hacked

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani...

Amani Hamisi RT @Bollyhungama : #BoxOffice Prediction: #Malang to open in Rs. 4-5 crores range, #Hacked and #Shikara may touch Rs. 50 lakhs https://t.co/… 1 day ago

Joginder Tuteja #Malang to open in Rs. 4-5 crores range, #Hacked and #Shikara may touch Rs. 50 lakhs https://t.co/V8ReDSx8Sp 1 day ago