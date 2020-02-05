Global  

Hancock: NHS is 'well prepared' for coronavirus

Hancock: NHS is 'well prepared' for coronavirus

Hancock: NHS is 'well prepared' for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has claimed the NHS is "well prepared" for the possible spread of the coronavirus in the UK, with preparations including isolation beds and vaccine development.

Mr Hancock also suggested the Conservative government's plans to build new hospitals in the next 10 years would alleviate some of the pressures on the health service, including new flu strains and viruses.

Cheryl01375906

Cheryl swanick RT @Wonkyclock007: The Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says the NHS is 'extremely well prepared' to counter the 'coronavirus' Extremely… 5 days ago

e_hanson89

Lainie Hanson RT @raphaeldogg: Matt Hancock says we are 'well prepared' for any outbreak of the coronavirus in the UK We're doomed 5 days ago

Wonkyclock007

David shaw The Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says the NHS is 'extremely well prepared' to counter the 'coronavirus' Extre… https://t.co/QaCkGI6tVV 5 days ago

