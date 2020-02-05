Hancock: NHS is 'well prepared' for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has claimed the NHS is "well prepared" for the possible spread of the coronavirus in the UK, with preparations including isolation beds and vaccine development.

Mr Hancock also suggested the Conservative government's plans to build new hospitals in the next 10 years would alleviate some of the pressures on the health service, including new flu strains and viruses.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn