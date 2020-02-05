«Acho inacreditável como é que não se marca um penálti daqueles» 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published «Acho inacreditável como é que não se marca um penálti daqueles» «Acho inacreditável como é que não se marca um penálti daqueles» 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this