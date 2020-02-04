Katy Perry will sing to Prince Charles' houseplants

Global  

Katy Perry has promised to sing to Prince Charles' houseplants as she was made an ambassador for his charity, the British Asian Trust on Tuesday night (04.02.20).
Singer Katy Perry named Asian charity ambassador by UK's Prince Charles

Britain's Prince Charles will announce on Tuesday that U.S. pop singer Katy Perry will become an...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Prince Charles joined by Katy Perry at trust reception [Video]Prince Charles joined by Katy Perry at trust reception

The Prince of Wales has named pop star Katy Perry as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking. The US star joined Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:59Published

Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust [Video]Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust

The Prince of Wales met Katy Perry, as they attend a reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London. Perry was named as a new ambassador of his British Asian..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

