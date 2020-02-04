Katy Perry will sing to Prince Charles' houseplants

Katy Perry has promised to sing to Prince Charles' houseplants as she was made an ambassador for his charity, the British Asian Trust on Tuesday night (04.02.20).

Britain's Prince Charles will announce on Tuesday that U.S. pop singer Katy Perry will become an...

Simz @izopote @hotgirlhala Katy Perry has the song yet I don't think she will sing it. I've been to her concert back in… https://t.co/8sEv3Xj9V6 4 days ago

David O'Sullivan @Boylecare are ye doing special markets on the half time act at superbowl like first song Katy Perry will sing etc.? 3 days ago

Catherine Wylie The Prince of Wales has suggested the idea of Katy Perry singing to his plants - with the US star vowing: "I will,… https://t.co/qCY0K7AZZ2 16 hours ago

pedro com p RT @wyliecatherine : The Prince of Wales has suggested the idea of Katy Perry singing to his plants - with the US star vowing: "I will, in t… 11 hours ago

AP Entertainment KATY PERRY – I WILL SING TO PRINCE’S PLANTS: As Prince Charles names @katyperry an ambassador for his charity… https://t.co/xBwdjFr2gR 2 hours ago

Alexandra RT @APEntertainment : KATY PERRY – I WILL SING TO PRINCE’S PLANTS: As Prince Charles names @katyperry an ambassador for his charity @british … 52 minutes ago