USWNT impressive goals against Costa Rica 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 00:42s - Published USWNT impressive goals against Costa Rica Christen Press landed a left-footed rocket to the upper right corner from 20 yards out in the third minute of play against Costa Rica on the road to the Olympics and the team racked up six goals total.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

USWNT impressive goals against Costa Rica Watch full episodes of Good Morning America online at ABC. Stream USWNT impressive goals against Costa Rica instantly.





Recent related news from verified sources US women beat Costa Rica 6-0, win Olympic qualifying group HOUSTON (AP) — Christen Press and Samantha Mewis each scored a pair of goals and the United States...

Seattle Times - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like