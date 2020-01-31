Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Driver of pickup truck that struck students is charged

Driver of pickup truck that struck students is charged

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Driver of pickup truck that struck students is charged

Driver of pickup truck that struck students is charged

He's accused of allegedly plowing into six members of a high school cross-country team in Moore, Oklahoma, killing two.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Driver of pickup truck that struck students is charged

Watch full episodes of World News Tonight with David Muir online at ABC.

Stream Driver of pickup truck that struck students is charged instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jamesvgingerich

James V. Gingerich Watch police drag away truck that iced @Tesla driver. (Futurism) #AV #AutoIndustry https://t.co/5nRJsLqFgu https://t.co/5Pg31tikZ8 5 hours ago

ellimayradrep

jenny RT @atvguy: We need to stop calling drunk driving crashes "accidents"~! They're deliberate violent acts that can not be allowed in a civil… 13 hours ago

atvguy

Andrew Zebrun III We need to stop calling drunk driving crashes "accidents"~! They're deliberate violent acts that can not be allowed… https://t.co/bl2HxbG8wP 13 hours ago

Mandi77

Mandi77 RT @zhedrickTV: The pickup truck hit six cross country runners who were on a sidewalk. Police say the area speed limit is 25 mph and the i… 15 hours ago

zhedrickTV

Zack Hedrick The pickup truck hit six cross country runners who were on a sidewalk. Police say the area speed limit is 25 mph a… https://t.co/7U8EvItXVd 17 hours ago

ladybugspicnic

Dr. Ladybugspicnic @CKPolansky Props to the writer for assigning agency to the driver here: "A pickup truck driven by Townsend struck… https://t.co/AwxPD1kukl 22 hours ago

UnionCarbideBpl

Stainless Steel Locust 💚🏳️‍🌈 @luckinspades Ah. Colorado is covered in pickup trucks, most of them with tool boxes, almost all of them with perfe… https://t.co/VQ7kG1DLZF 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2nd Student Dies After Driver Slams Into High School Runners In Oklahoma [Video]2nd Student Dies After Driver Slams Into High School Runners In Oklahoma

Doctors in Oklahoma announced Tuesday that a 2nd teen, in a group of high school runners plowed down by the driver of a pickup, has died. Curtis Silva reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:43Published

Speeding Pickup Truck Slams Brakes And Loses Control [Video]Speeding Pickup Truck Slams Brakes And Loses Control

This pickup truck was going at a great speed when suddenly it came to a patch of slow and heavy traffic. The driver slammed on the brakes and swerved to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.