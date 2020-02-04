Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Charges against surgeon, girlfriend to be dismissed

Charges against surgeon, girlfriend to be dismissed

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Charges against surgeon, girlfriend to be dismissed

Charges against surgeon, girlfriend to be dismissed

Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley were facing possible life in prison on allegations that they'd drugged and sexually assaulted women.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Charges against surgeon, girlfriend to be dismissed

Watch full episodes of World News Tonight with David Muir online at ABC.

Stream Charges against surgeon, girlfriend to be dismissed instantly.



Recent related news from verified sources

California surgeon who appeared on Bravo may see rape case dismissed

Prosecutors said Tuesday they will seek to drop charges in a high-profile rape case against a...
FOXNews.com - Published

Charges will be dropped against ex-California surgeon, girlfriend in high-profile rape case

All criminal charges will be dropped against a California reality TV show surgeon accused of drugging...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sparkling_ryan

Ryan Ibn Mash RT @CNN: Prosecutors in California plan to drop charges against a surgeon and his girlfriend who were accused of drugging and raping women,… 1 minute ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning There's been a stunning reversal in a sexual assault case involving a doctor who once appeared on reality TV. A Cal… https://t.co/ky4c7iNVRT 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rape Charges To Be Dropped Against Newport Beach Surgeon, Girlfriend Due To Lack Of Evidence [Video]Rape Charges To Be Dropped Against Newport Beach Surgeon, Girlfriend Due To Lack Of Evidence

Prosecutors are dropping a high-profile rape case against a doctor who appeared in a reality TV dating show and his girlfriend.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:54Published

Charges Against 'Reality Show Rapist' Dropped For Single Embarassing Reason [Video]Charges Against 'Reality Show Rapist' Dropped For Single Embarassing Reason

A reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend are off the hook for frightening criminal charges. Prosecutors are dropping charges that the pair raped and drugged women in California after finding key..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.