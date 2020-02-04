Charges against surgeon, girlfriend to be dismissed 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 00:23s - Published Charges against surgeon, girlfriend to be dismissed Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley were facing possible life in prison on allegations that they'd drugged and sexually assaulted women.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Charges against surgeon, girlfriend to be dismissed Watch full episodes of World News Tonight with David Muir online at ABC. Stream Charges against surgeon, girlfriend to be dismissed instantly.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Ryan Ibn Mash RT @CNN: Prosecutors in California plan to drop charges against a surgeon and his girlfriend who were accused of drugging and raping women,… 1 minute ago CBS This Morning There's been a stunning reversal in a sexual assault case involving a doctor who once appeared on reality TV. A Cal… https://t.co/ky4c7iNVRT 5 minutes ago