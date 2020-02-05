Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump prepares for State of the Union

Trump prepares for State of the Union

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Trump prepares for State of the Union

Trump prepares for State of the Union

The White House said the president would not talk much, if at all, about the impeachment trial.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump prepares for State of the Union

Watch full episodes of World News Tonight with David Muir online at ABC.

Stream Trump prepares for State of the Union instantly.



Recent related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi tears Donald Trump's State of the Union speech: Was trying to find 'one page with truth'

*Washington D.C.:* The ultimate climax of Donald Trump's nearly one hour of speech at the State of...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsMashableJust JaredJapan TodayDelawareonline


Trevor Noah rips into the weirdest moments from Trump's State of the Union speech

Trevor Noah started his monologue about Trump's State of the Union Address as he meant to go on —...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Just JaredJapan TodayDenver PostDelawareonlineUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeluffoSenia

Senia Peluffo RT @AmericaNewsroom: WEDNESDAY: President Trump delivers his third State of the Union Address as the Senate prepares to vote on his acquitt… 5 minutes ago

Misslinlou

Miss Lin RT @CBNNews: 'God's Grace Is Still Shining': Trump Touts Great American Comeback' in State of the Union Address https://t.co/ajxDIe44GK htt… 19 minutes ago

copyqueen1127

Ptkidd 🌟🌟🌟 RT @robjh1: I will fix the below 👇🏾headline reported by the liberal media. President Trump the most successful president in modern times pr… 39 minutes ago

AmericaNewsroom

America's Newsroom WEDNESDAY: President Trump delivers his third State of the Union Address as the Senate prepares to vote on his acqu… https://t.co/iBOFX6eFu6 1 hour ago

nelmadman

nelmadman RT @LiberalResist: #BoycottStateofUnion Before President Donald Trump was expected to present his State of the Union address Tuesday, many… 1 hour ago

NUMBER007BOND

StevenK007! RT @DailyMail: Melania Trump wears black again for State of the Union as she prepares to take major new role in her husband's re-election c… 1 hour ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Trump reacts to Iowa chaos as he prepares for State of the Union address l ABC News https://t.co/HW1pj10mBq 2 hours ago

JBH8

🇨🇦 John Homan 🙂 'God's grace is still shinning': Trump touts great American comeback' in State of the Union address. #Trending… https://t.co/ga1NykNtKB 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump snubs handshake, Pelosi rips apart his speech| OneIndia News [Video]Trump snubs handshake, Pelosi rips apart his speech| OneIndia News

Hostility between US President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Peloci was evident on Tuesday night when the former delivered the State of the Union address. It appears that Trump had snubbed a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published

Parkland Father Removed From State Of The Union [Video]Parkland Father Removed From State Of The Union

Fred Guttenberg was removed from the address after he shouted out while President Trump was promising to protect the Second Amendment.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.