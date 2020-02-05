The White House said the president would not talk much, if at all, about the impeachment trial.

Stream Trump prepares for State of the Union instantly.

Watch full episodes of World News Tonight with David Muir online at ABC.

Trevor Noah started his monologue about Trump's State of the Union Address as he meant to go on —...

*Washington D.C.:* The ultimate climax of Donald Trump's nearly one hour of speech at the State of...