Buttigieg, Sanders neck-and-neck after Iowa caucus

The Iowa Democratic Party is under fire for the counting debacle, which was blamed on a coding error in the app used to tally votes.
Recent related news from verified sources

Buttigieg and Sanders leading Iowa Democratic caucuses, as party releases initial results after massive delay

Pete Buttigieg is narrowly leading the Democratic presidential field in the Iowa caucuses, according...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsMediaiteCBS NewsHaaretz


Buttigieg has narrow Iowa lead on Sanders, Biden lags in Democratic race

Pete Buttigieg held a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in long-delayed results from the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsHaaretz



Tweets about this

witfnews

WITF news Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., is neck and neck with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Iowa… https://t.co/M9oW9XdMaV 52 minutes ago

tweetwlandon

Landon RT @grace_panetta: Pete Buttigieg is still neck-and-neck with Bernie Sanders but holds on to the lead in SDEs with 71% of precincts reporti… 2 hours ago

Trad_Roosevelt

Wine Mom 🥀🌊🍩 Polk County (Des Moines): 63.3% of precincts called, Sanders and Buttigieg literally neck and neck Scott County (D… https://t.co/JnRuZ6exzW 3 hours ago

al3xcostin

Alex Andru First Batches Iowa Results Released Buttigieg Sanders Lead - Pete Buttigieg, the previous civic chairman of South B… https://t.co/odJDMrovuO 3 hours ago

MaxJalil

Jmaxi @docrussjackson @guardian @Channel4News Erm 'cos he's a socialist. He has got more of the vote share so far but app… https://t.co/loSA1tnQFV 3 hours ago

FascinationCrea

Ram Vajpeyi RT @FascinationCrea: And when candidates fail in New Hampshire to broach the 𝐁𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐈𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐆-𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐔𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐒 issue, you'll know he GANGSTERED… 4 hours ago

FascinationCrea

Ram Vajpeyi And when candidates fail in New Hampshire to broach the 𝐁𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐈𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐆-𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐔𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐒 issue, you'll know he GANGSTER… https://t.co/bc7GJVvlEr 4 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva LIVE RESULTS: Buttigieg and Sanders are neck-and-neck in the Iowa Caucus as more votes are finally released https://t.co/xYkajMa4m4 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Most Of The Results Are Finally In From Democratic Caucuses In Iowa [Video]Most Of The Results Are Finally In From Democratic Caucuses In Iowa

There's good news for Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, not so for Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders lead in Iowa as Democrats release partial caucus results [Video]Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders lead in Iowa as Democrats release partial caucus results

Only 62% of the results had been released after a problem with an online voting app.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:19Published

