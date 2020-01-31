Trump reacts to Iowa chaos as he prepares for State of the Union address 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:35s - Published Trump reacts to Iowa chaos as he prepares for State of the Union address The President will address the nation in his State of the Union address on the eve before he's expected to be acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Trump reacts to Iowa chaos as he prepares for State of the Union address Watch full episodes of Good Morning America online at ABC. Stream Trump reacts to Iowa chaos as he prepares for State of the Union address instantly.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Charles Myrick -CEO Trump reacts to Iowa chaos as he prepares for State of the Union address l ABC News https://t.co/HW1pj10mBq 2 hours ago Charles Myrick -CEO Trump reacts to Iowa chaos as he prepares for State of the Union address l ABC News https://t.co/NaiGy8P58c 5 hours ago Charles Myrick -CEO Trump reacts to Iowa chaos as he prepares for State of the Union address l ABC News https://t.co/ukWEXCC4rb 8 hours ago ❌ Bill Burright ❌ RT @USMarine_Vet: President Trump Mocks Iowa Chaos – “Nothing Works, Just Like When Dems Ran the Country!” 👍👍👍👍👍👍 https://t.co/BE5V5BHRLN 8 hours ago Oh DongHeon Trump reacts to Iowa chaos as he prepares for State of the Union address 1. Post Info' : ABC News / 2020. 2. 5. ✅… https://t.co/MnkVcfRRtz 10 hours ago TheUrbanNewz Trump reacts to Iowa chaos as he prepares for State of the Union address l ABC News - ABC News https://t.co/c7PmN0z4XJ 11 hours ago TheUrbanNewz Trump reacts to Iowa chaos as he prepares for State of the Union address - ABC News https://t.co/c7PmN0z4XJ 11 hours ago 🇺🇸 ❌CO2 Is Life❌🇺🇸 Trump Reacts to Iowa Caucus Chaos: Nothing Works, Just Like When Dems Ran the Country | The Dan Bongino Show https://t.co/J0GNV3zb0R 11 hours ago