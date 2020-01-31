GOP warns it doesn't have the votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:58s - Published GOP warns it doesn't have the votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial Four key Senate Republicans suggest they want to hear from former national security advisor John Bolton as pressure builds on Capitol Hill to call him as a witness.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

GOP warns it doesn't have the votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial Watch full episodes of Good Morning America online at ABC. Stream GOP warns it doesn't have the votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial instantly.







You Might Like



Tweets about this maureen I listen to Van Jones and what I hear is - he doesn't have the right to have black votes even if he is doing a lot… https://t.co/4JOBGCbl1E 2 days ago