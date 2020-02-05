Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ali Fedotowsky opens up about her skin cancer diagnosis

Ali Fedotowsky opens up about her skin cancer diagnosis

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Ali Fedotowsky opens up about her skin cancer diagnosis

Ali Fedotowsky opens up about her skin cancer diagnosis

The andldquo;Bacheloretteandrdquo; star urges fans to get checked and to take care of their skin after revealing her health situation on Instagram.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ali Fedotowsky opens up about her skin cancer diagnosis

Watch full episodes of Good Morning America online at ABC.

Stream Ali Fedotowsky opens up about her skin cancer diagnosis instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.