Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on Royal Carribean’s latest canceled cruises due to coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Royal Caribbean sees profit hit after cancelling three cruises amid coronavirus outbreak

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said on Wednesday its 2020 earnings would be hurt after it canceled three...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattlePI.comNewsdaycbs4.comMotley Fool



You Might Like


Tweets about this

dnsteamrj

DNS Team #timbeta "Royal Caribbean cancels 8 cruises due to coronavirus concerns" via FOX NEWS #timbeta #betaajudabeta #timbetalab 6 hours ago

OceanCross2020

Marc B This shows how inept cruise line owners are. They'll still go to Asian countries where the virus is at large but wo… https://t.co/udwAeTpbil 7 hours ago

hannah_keenan5

Hannah Keenan in China for more than 10 years, remains committed to long-term growth in the country.” https://t.co/c6HlACKsjK. It… https://t.co/yPC2ErzNVD 13 hours ago

carla973

Carla England News article: Coronavirus: Royal Caribbean cancels more China cruises, adds Hong Kong to no-board list: https://t.co/TGlsi3VFvZ #Ahwatukee 15 hours ago

Marine1JPN

Richard D. Dudley Royal Caribbean cuts earnings projections and cancels 8 cruises, warns more cruises will be canceled amid coronavir… https://t.co/nwRlmNxiM9 17 hours ago

MercoPressNews

MercoPress Royal Caribbean cancels cruises out of China until March 4 https://t.co/NpskzazqNz 22 hours ago

Cruisinteacher

CHERYL BRINSON RT @CruiseFever: Royal Caribbean cancels more cruises out of China https://t.co/NDH6Hhf0AQ 22 hours ago

KarMa_RenSerra

Karla RT @azcentral: Coronavirus outbreak: Royal Caribbean cancels 8 cruises https://t.co/XzJfYt4ugE 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.