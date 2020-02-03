Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa Democratic caucusgoers' top priority is who can beat Donald Trump

Iowa Democratic caucusgoers' top priority is who can beat Donald Trump

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Iowa Democratic caucusgoers' top priority is who can beat Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump is the projected winner of the Republican caucuses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iowa Democratic caucusgoers' top priority is who can beat Donald Trump

Watch full episodes of ABC News online at ABC.

Stream Iowa Democratic caucusgoers' top priority is who can beat Donald Trump instantly.



Recent related news from verified sources

In Iowa, Democrats have 1 key question. Who is the candidate to beat Trump?

The ability to beat Trump may be the "number one criteria" for the eventual Democratic nominee, and...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dems assure MI voters there's no issues here [Video]Dems assure MI voters there's no issues here

Michigan&apos;s Democratic Party Chair held a roundtable discussion touching on what they&apos;re calling President Donald Trump&apos;s broken promises on health care, but with complete..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published

Dems assure MI voters there's no issues here [Video]Dems assure MI voters there's no issues here

Michigan's Democratic Party Chair held a roundtable discussion touching on what they're calling President Donald Trump's broken promises on health care, but with complete Iowa Caucus results still not..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.