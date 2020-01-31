Chinese motorist wears over ten face masks to prevent contraction of novel coronavirus

A motorist in southern China was captured wearing more than ten masks to prevent the novel coronavirus.

The video, filmed in the city of Dongguan in Guangdong Province on February 1, shows a driver taking off 11 masks from his face after being requested to do so by a police officer.

According to reports, the motorist was stopped by a police officer for a temperature checking amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Since he wore too many masks, the officer asked him to remove several.