Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 8 people killed in dock fire in Alabama

8 people killed in dock fire in Alabama

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 00:08s - Published < > Embed
8 people killed in dock fire in Alabama

8 people killed in dock fire in Alabama

Most of the 35 vessels ablaze were houseboats.

Propane tanks were blamed for fueling the flames.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

8 people killed in dock fire in Alabama

Watch full episodes of World News Tonight with David Muir online at ABC.

Stream 8 people killed in dock fire in Alabama instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FOX_Chattanooga

FOX Chattanooga RT @KileyThomasNews: Salvaging continues one week after the dock fire that killed eight people, including five children in Scottsboro, AL.… 4 days ago

KileyThomasNews

Kiley Thomas Salvaging continues one week after the dock fire that killed eight people, including five children in Scottsboro, A… https://t.co/2ASBmf7jyz 4 days ago

clarionledger

Clarion Ledger Amanda Garrard of Oak Grove was visiting in Alabama when a fire broke out at a dock on the Tennessee River that kil… https://t.co/kEoapEgQ33 4 days ago

hburgamerican

Hattiesburg American Amanda Garrard was visiting in Alabama when a fire broke out at a boat dock on the Tennessee River that killed eigh… https://t.co/9algZoGCBm 4 days ago

KevinCam33

Kevin Campbell RT @aldotcom: Portions of the Alabama marina where eight people were killed this week will reopen Monday. Investigators continue to searc… 5 days ago

whnt

WHNT News 19 The funeral arrangements have been announced for the people who were killed in a boat dock fire in Jackson County o… https://t.co/jorKf8xbbX 5 days ago

smrsports

Sand Mountain Sports RT @whnt: The funeral arrangements have been announced for the people who were killed in a boat dock fire in Jackson County on Monday.​ htt… 6 days ago

whnt

WHNT News 19 The funeral arrangements have been announced for the people who were killed in a boat dock fire in Jackson County o… https://t.co/n6q0plkNNp 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Remembering The Victims: Amanda Foster [Video]Remembering The Victims: Amanda Foster

The family of one of the eight people killed in a deadly dock fire called their loved one a hero.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Marina changes smoke detector policy after fire [Video]Marina changes smoke detector policy after fire

A Decatur marina has decided to tighten its safety rules after eight people died in the Scottsboro boat dock fire

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.