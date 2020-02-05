Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump snubs handshake, Pelosi rips apart his speech| OneIndia News

Trump snubs handshake, Pelosi rips apart his speech| OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Trump snubs handshake, Pelosi rips apart his speech| OneIndia News

Trump snubs handshake, Pelosi rips apart his speech| OneIndia News

Hostility between US President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Peloci was evident on Tuesday night when the former delivered the State of the Union address.

It appears that Trump had snubbed a handshake offered by Pelosi.

And Pelosi returned the favour with another snub of hers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi tears up Donald Trump's State of the Union speech

Seemingly taken aback following a suspected handshake snub from the US president, Speaker Pelosi tore...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LmckCdaUsa

Lois McKeown RT @HillReporter: Trump Snubs Pelosi Handshake, She Rips Up His Speech — Theatrics Take Center Stage At State Of The Union Address https://… 18 seconds ago

Yboapanois

Ysa RT @ABC7: Trump snubs Pelosi in handshake before #StateOfTheUnion - and she is later seen ripping up copy of speech https://t.co/iws4TIOa6l… 26 seconds ago

luis_e_pereda

Luis Enrique Pereda RT @guardian: US news Nancy Pelosi rips up State of the Union speech after Donald Trump snubs handshake https://t.co/8zPUK7NtQR https://t.c… 50 seconds ago

GodwinUdobot5

Godwin Udobot Trump' impeachment war:Pix 1: Trump snubs Speaker Pelosi's handshake during SOTU address presentation Pix 2: Speake… https://t.co/XFgF1d9VyY 4 minutes ago

MANISHG74393976

Truth Seeker & Teller RT @sgurumurthy: Amrican opposition has started following the more noble standard set by Rahul Gandhi for the Ruling Congress here in teari… 4 minutes ago

dgallup

🇺🇸 Proud Navy Veteran🇺🇸twatter NOT a bot🌟 RT @AnnaApp91838450: BOOM: Trump Snubs Pelosi Handshake https://t.co/rKHWX91VZe Pelosi You Deserved Not To Be Acknowledged Your Party Is A… 4 minutes ago

ParisW2010

Carly🇺🇸🇮🇱🇫🇷 Trump SNUBS Pelosi's Handshake! https://t.co/A0P9xgyjzW via @YouTube 6 minutes ago

ChukwumaJames4u

Isama James c. RT @CovenantBuhari: Trump snubs Speaker Pelosi's handshake during SOTU address presentation. Speaker Pelosi tears up copy of Trump's SOTU… 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump reportedly snubs handshake with Pelosi at SOTU [Video]Trump reportedly snubs handshake with Pelosi at SOTU

Trump reportedly snubs handshake with Pelosi at SOTU

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

Pelosi Rips Up Trump’s Speech [Video]Pelosi Rips Up Trump’s Speech

Although not mentioned, the impeachment hearings dominated the State of the Union as Donald Trump seemed to ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s handshake, with her later tearing up his speech behind..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.