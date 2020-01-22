Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic

Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic

Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic

Cathay Pacific has asked all of its staff to take three weeks of unpaid leave and is cutting 30% of its capacity as it battles against the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cathay Pacific to cut 30% of capacity due to coronavirus

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut around 30% of its capacity over the next two...
Reuters - Published

Cathay Pacific to cut 90% of flights to mainland China due to coronavirus

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut around 30% of its capacity over the next two...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

watsupasia

WatsupAsia Latest: Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic https://t.co/B0h7a8Qaun 2 hours ago

watsupasia

WatsupAsia Latest: Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic https://t.co/cqoFN7kVRK 2 hours ago

panjimao

panji prasetyo RT @Reuters: Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic https://t.co/xdLod1vZau https://t.co/ZN4YBGIMRA 10 hours ago

MathewHounsell

🔥 MH ☮ RT @Jamie_Freed: Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic https://t.co/njFD8O2c2h 12 hours ago

commonsence1822

Austin McIntosh✈️ RT @FlightIntl: Cathay Pacific to further reduce global capacity https://t.co/klA9tgr6eu 14 hours ago

FlightIntl

International Flight Network Cathay Pacific to further reduce global capacity https://t.co/klA9tgr6eu 15 hours ago

AsianAviation

Asian Aviation Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic https://t.co/0e89NrUS9Z 17 hours ago

FinanzDK

Finanz.dk Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic - https://t.co/hQqXAhBCYv https://t.co/B3TJVhocGD 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads [Video]More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads

British Airways halted all flights to China and American Airlines suspended flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing. Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:51Published

China Virus Death Toll Continues To Rise As Fear Of Pandemic Grows [Video]China Virus Death Toll Continues To Rise As Fear Of Pandemic Grows

The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday. Chinese health officials report the total confirmed cases of the virus have skyrocketed to 440. Authorities stepped up..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.