Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner Brianne Delcourt

This is the adorable moment Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposed to his skating partner Brianne Delcourt.

After meeting just months ago, the couple are set to get married after ex-Everton player Kilbane got down on one knee at a swanky restaurant in London last night (4).

Video footage shows how diners cheer and clap as Brianne, 38, wasted no time in saying yes to 42-year-old Kevin’s proposal.

Kevin popped the question at 10.40pm at STK in Strand, London, and arranged for a sparkly diamond ring to be brought to the couple’s table by a waiter.