Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner Brianne Delcourt

Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner Brianne Delcourt

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner Brianne Delcourt

Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner Brianne Delcourt

This is the adorable moment Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposed to his skating partner Brianne Delcourt.

After meeting just months ago, the couple are set to get married after ex-Everton player Kilbane got down on one knee at a swanky restaurant in London last night (4).

Video footage shows how diners cheer and clap as Brianne, 38, wasted no time in saying yes to 42-year-old Kevin’s proposal.

Kevin popped the question at 10.40pm at STK in Strand, London, and arranged for a sparkly diamond ring to be brought to the couple’s table by a waiter.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dancing On Ice’s Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt engaged after speedy romance

Former footballer Kevin Kilbane and his Dancing On Ice partner Brianne Delcourt are engaged just four...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Kevin Kilbane engaged to Dancing On Ice partner after whirlwind romance

Kevin Kilbane engaged to Dancing On Ice partner after whirlwind romanceFormer Albion star serenaded new love Brianne Delcourt in restaurant and concealed engagement ring in...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RushReads

RushReads How Brianne Delcourt healed Kevin Kilbane's heartbreak after secret end to marriage: The Dancing On Ice pair have b… https://t.co/Fr19dmBbtK 3 hours ago

hellofaread

Hell Of A Read Who is Kevin Kilbane? Dancing On Ice 2020 star and Everton footballer 💫 #footballplayer #thepitch https://t.co/ND8j9cB45P 1 day ago

digitalspybrk

DS Breaking News Dancing on Ice star Kevin Kilbane opens up about romance with Brianne Delcourt https://t.co/GQKK2ouC4I 2 days ago

digitalspytv

Digital Spy TV Dancing on Ice star Kevin Kilbane opens up about romance with Brianne Delcourt https://t.co/D5oK2z18it 2 days ago

MirrorTV

Mirror TV #DancingOnIce star shares steamy kiss with partner as they're kicked off show https://t.co/Tz6uAQxBnE https://t.co/byuyk97dQc 3 days ago

MirrorTV

Mirror TV #DancingOnIce star shares steamy kiss with partner as they're kicked off show https://t.co/Tz6uAQxBnE https://t.co/p9amsZggCQ 3 days ago

hollywoodMeraki

Hollywood News 🎥 #Hollywood Who is Kevin Kilbane? Dancing On Ice 2020 star and Everton footballer https://t.co/bbEt7scnh2 3 days ago

MirrorTV

Mirror TV #DancingOnIce star shares steamy kiss with partner as they're kicked off show https://t.co/Tz6uAQPcMe https://t.co/jzBbWkK3BU 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner [Video]Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner

This is the adorable moment Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposed to his skating partner Brianne Delcourt.After meeting just months ago, the couple are set to get married after ex-Everton player..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.