Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Honor at State of the Union address

Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom during State of the Union speech

During the speech, President Trump recognized Rush Limbaugh, who announced Monday he was diagnosed...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •TIMENYTimes.comRIA Nov.Seattle TimesCBS Newscbs4.comIndependentNPRNewsmaxMediaite


Rush Limbaugh Net Worth: How Rich Is the Conservative Radio Host?

A day after announcing he was diagnosed with lung cancer, Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential...
Earn The Necklace - Published Also reported by •CBS News



mtclifford84

X-Ray Vision 🐄💨 RT @RealSaavedra: Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez viciously *mocks* Rush Limbaugh, who has stage 4 lung cancer, calls his reaction to be… 6 seconds ago

AlaninSoFlo

The Chalcenteric Kid @RepublicanSwine "Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom during State of the Union" Could you tarnish… https://t.co/L32jdL9ty3 13 seconds ago

johnredmonart

John Redmon RT @rachel_dz: Tonight, President Trump awarded Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the #SOTU. Back in 2014, Pres… 15 seconds ago

HognerRobert

Robert.Hogner We're somewhat blessed. Prior to Rush's announcement the award was scheduled to be given to Harvey Weinstein. His p… https://t.co/rZZnzTQnAX 42 seconds ago

Lmc30807732

Lmc RT @gailsline: ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ awarded Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Rush has inspired millions of Americans for… 53 seconds ago

Shimmy4404

Shimmy4404 RT @mattwilstein: This is the same Rush Limbaugh who Trump just awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom DURING the #SOTU2020. How must @k… 1 minute ago

FaganOnline

Ryan Fagan The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded “for especially meritorious contribution to (1) the security or nation… https://t.co/pqhwmoOHUc 2 minutes ago


Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address [Video]Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke congressional tradition in the way she introduced President Donald Trump. Pelosi introduced him as only “the President of the United States” during the State of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Democratic honor suffragette movement by wearing white to State of the Union address [Video]Democratic honor suffragette movement by wearing white to State of the Union address

Democratic women from the House and Senate wore white to President Donald Trump State of the Union address. According to Business Insider, the color was a nod to the suffragette movement. 2020 marks..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

