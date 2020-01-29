Global  

#I'mNotaVirus: French Asians fight back against coronavirus racism

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Xenophobia has begun spreading throughout Europe as the coronavirus outbreak continues and fear over it grows.

Here's how French Asians are fighting back against the racism and what social media platforms are doing to handle misinformation.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: French Asians hit back at racism with 'I'm not a virus'

The coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan prompts French Asians to complain of a backlash against them.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Fears of new virus trigger anti-China sentiment worldwide

​ Restaurants in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Vietnam have refused to accept Chinese...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



