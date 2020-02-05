High caucus turnout

Year's caucus was expected to have high turnout and for one precinct in mason city that turned out to be true.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with the story.

Nick?

"granted, we had quite a few candidates last time but that is nothing compared to what we have this year, so we're trying to go ahead and work with how many candidates the people might want to choose from tonight."

Kris urdahl is in charge of all the cerro gordo county caucus sites.

She tells me they are trying to take the lessons they learned in the 2016 caucues and make this year's event more efficient.

With the large number candidates up for consideration this year, urdahl says it is going to draw a lot of caucuságoers.

Voter steve snyder took some time to size up the crowd, and thinks there are actually less people in the room this time around.

"it seems to me that in 2016 that there were more people but we had a larger room, we were in a gym.

I think we're just more condensed here."

So how did this precinct vote?

Both pete buttigieg and amy klobuchar were the favorites here, walking away with four delegates a piece.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.// thanks nick.

Joe biden and elizabeth warren also picked up a few delegates.

Bernie sanders... who was the expected favorite statewide did not meet the viability threshold./// let's take a live look