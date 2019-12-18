WCBI News at Ten - Monday, February 3rd, 2020

2 the bill that would make computer science a requirement in mississippi schools hasn't been filed but is being drafted// we'll keep an eye on its progress at the state capitol// take vo off top lowndes county supervisors are ready to move forward with a governmental meeting group// the goal is to bring columbus and lowndes county leaders together to discuss challenges and successes// supervisors jeff smith and tripp hairston will represent the county// the city has not selected its representatives to the board// smith says he wants the two governmental bodies to work first look stinger first look summary: unseasonably mild air will continue through the middle of the week.

Shower chances return tonight and rain opportunities stick around into thursday.

The heaviest rain and storm activity is likely on wednesday.

Some strong to severe storms are possible during this time as well.

Monday night: clouds fill in with even though campaigning and debates have been going on for months now, tonight is the árealá start of the 20-20 presidential campaign for democratic candidates// it's the ávotersá turn// the primary season opens with the one of the most unique contests - the iowa caucus// cbs's natalie brand has more on a tight race - and how it works// pkg: iowa democrats have begun gathering for tonight's caucuses - the first contest in the 2020 presidential primary season.

"electing a president is everybody's business, and if everybody can get on the same page, that's fine and great."

"gotta feed the troops!"

In the final hours of campaigning&joe biden delievered pizza to staffers and volunteers at a des moines field office - - and thanked them for their efforts.

"i'm feeling good about today..gotta get folks out!"

Pete buttigieg got in some face time with voters and supporters of all ages in west des moines.

"do you give hugs?

You bet!"

Some of the senators serving in washington are heading back to iowa...and had to rely on surrogates earlier in they day.

"it has been difficult with the schedule but i have been here talking about her and she has already been to all 99 counties in iowa."

According to cbs news polling, former vice president joe biden and senator bernie sanders are tied as the voters' first choice with 25 percent each.

Pete buttigieg is close behind followed by senators elizabeth warren and amy klobuchar.

"part of being an iowan is the gamesmanship the night of-making sure they're viable."

A candidate needs the support of at least á15á percent of people in the room tonight..

If they fall short, their supporters can back another candidate, in what's known as realignment.

While it's hard to predict who will come out on top&a good showing can impact momentum.

"we have a saying- about iowa-there are three tickets out of iowa-the first, the second and then the person who has surprised us the mostáááá while just a fraction of áeligible voters typically caucus, democrats believe this year could surpass 2008 numbers..

When around á40 percent of registered democrats turned out to caucus.

Natalie brand, cbs news, des moines, iowa.

This year the democratic party is reporting three sets of numbers - the first alignment, the second alignment, and the number of delegates won// but the projected winner of the caucuses will be the one with the most delegates// the closing arguments in the impeachment trial of president trump have wrapped up// cbs's skyler henry is on capitol hill, where the senate, now a jury, has begun deliberations// the spotlight is now on the senators -- as they explain how they intend to vote in the impeachment trial of president trump.

New york "how much of our integrity should we sacrifice?

How much malfeasance should we tolerate?"

Alaska "i cannot vote to convict.the constitution provides for impeachment but does not demand it in all instances."

White house defense lawyers blasted the charges against president trump as partisan..

As they made their closing arguments for acquital... "this entire campaign of impeachment that started from the very first day that the president was inaugurated was a partisan one."

House managers made a final plea for senators to remove the president from office.

Lead house manager "we must say enough!

//he has betrayed our national security and he will do so again.

He has betrayed our national elections and he will do so again."

"the gop- controlled senate is expected to take a final vote wednesday to acquit the president on both articles."

In a fox news interview that aired before the super bowl sunday, president trump cast doubt on being able to work with congressional democrats in the future.

"well, i'd like to.

But it's pretty hard // i'm not sure that they can do it, to be honest."

Some senate democrats say they want the president to move past the moment to get back to work on the issues.

Delaware "i think it would be a tragic mistake for him to conclude he cannot work with us.

//i think we should encourage our president to rise to this west virginia senator joe manchin has called on the senate to consider censuring president trump for his actions regarding ukraine// the moderate democrat also says he's undecided on whether he will vote to acquit or convict the president// stinger wx open summary: unseasonably mild air will continue through the middle of the week.

Shower chances return tonight and rain opportunities stick around into thursday.

The heaviest rain and storm activity is likely on wednesday.

Some strong to severe storms are possible during this time as well.

Monday night: clouds fill in with showers becoming possible.

Breezy southerly winds around 10 mph should keep temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with highs around 70.

Passing showers with southerly winds between 10 and 15 mph.

Tuesday night: mild lows in the low 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible.

While a strong storm can't be ruled out near i-55 most locations will likely have any intense activity to worry about.

Wednesday: areas of rain and storms. some could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain being the primary threats.

An isolated tornado can't be ruled out depending how things set up.

A big wild card will be whether or not a coastal storm complex develops.

If they do then strong/severe storms this far north would be unlikely.

However, if they don't then we'll have to watch the situation a little more closely.

Highs remain in the 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday night: lingering showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday: mostly cloudy with lingering showers.

Afternoon temperatures mainly in the 40s to around 50.

Thursday night: variably cloudy and colder.

Lows in the low 30s.

Friday: a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs in the 50s.

Friday night: not as cold with lows around 40.

Clouds thicken with a few yesterday and come up all night was perfect it wasn't a you as you outside was a limit 60s which isformer houston hilltopper chris jones doing big things in last night's big game...more on the suepr bowl champ when we welcome back.

We hear it all time.

From our mother's and even our doctors.

Eating a heart healthy diet.

We learn more tonight in our health talk with baptist.

Hi.

Brianna cooper, a clinical dietitian at baptist memorial hospital golden triangle.

What is a heart healthy diet?

A heart healthy diet includes low fat, low cholesterol, and low sodium.

In tonight's edition of health talk with baptist, we will discuss fats.

There are several different types of fats: saturated, unsaturated, and trans.

Saturated fats are known as "bad" fats and are found in whole milk, cream, and butter.

They are also found in fatty meats, such as ground beef, bacon, sausage, hot dogs, ribs, and ribeye steaks.

Trans fats are also known as "bad" fats.

Trans fats are found in stick margarine, shortening, fried foods, and some bakery items. unsaturated fats are known as "good" fats and are found in canola and soybean oils.

These fats provide omega-3 fatty acids, which may reduce the risk of heart disease.

Some tips for reducing fat intake include: ?

Drain the fat off meat after cooking.

?

Remove the skin from poultry before cooking.

?

Use healthier oils when cooking.

Select cuts of meat ending in 'round' and 'loin.'

Triglycerides are another form of fat in your blood.

High levels of triglycerides increase your risk of heart disease.

To control your triglyceride levels, follow these tips: ?

Get plenty of physical activity ?

Limit intake of sugary foods and drinks ?

Limit alcohol intake ?

Choose fats wisely join us next time for health talk with baptist when we will discuss cholesterol.

Stinger mississippi state football seems to have picked up a new q-b..more on the latest coach leach transfer mississippi state officially at tha halfway mark in conference play state hosting georgia for an early season rematch this dog fight, not as scrappy as the one uh month ago let's get to the humphrey coliseum msu moving up in the national ranks to #8 before hosting the bulldogs early 1st quarter, msu trailing -- dawgs in transition....inside to forward chloe bibby...banks it in...uga up 6-3 midway 1st...georgia in the lead -- forward jessika carter pulls up at the stripe...money...sta te cuts it to 4...11-5 georgia 2nd quarter...state down 1 -- guard xaria wiggins in the corner for 3!

Bottom....state takes the lead, 17- 15 2 minutes in the half -- off a georgia turnover, forward rickea jackson...off the glass.

And one!

Jackson with a career high of 24 pts..leads msu past georgia, 67-53 bulldogs the winner of 8 sec match-ups...dawgs head to 23rd ranked tennessee on thursday mississippi state head coach mike leach, making moves in the offseason, going shopping in the transfer portal, and bringing back to starkville with him a new q-b former stanford quaretrback k-j costello announcing on twitter that he will be officially transferring to state and spend his final year of eligibility under coach leach coach leach, the commander of the air-raid offense, in need of a consistent passer costello, might just fit that mold in four seasons at standford ..costello completed 63% of his passes, throwing for over 6,000 yards and 49 touchdowns... costello will be immediately available to play next season for mississippi state super bowl 54 is officially in the books the kansas city chiefs topping the san francisco 49ers, 31-20 down in miami this one, hitting close to home, because not only are the chiefs super bowl champs..so is houston native and former hilltopper, chiefs defensive tackle chris jones if this video doesn't make you nostalgic, i'm not sure what does this is where jones started...on the gridirons of houston, a small mississippi town populated by no more than 3500 people sunday , jones recorded a tackle for loss and an assist in front of more than 100 million people, across the country, on football's biggest stage jones has a message for his hometown of houston, take a listen jones: "houston mississippi man, without a doubt.

This is for y'all.

This is for everybody that helped me along the way.

My small town mississippi family, hailstate family.

This is for all the young kids in houston mississippi i feel like its so hard to make it out but there is a way.

There is a way that you can make it out.

Its all about pushing yourself and creating a work ethic for yourself.

The skys the limit, man.

The skys the limit.

" the saltillo tigers hosting lafayette in a 5a girls soccer north half final match-up lady dores get on the board first.....julia perkins with a beautiful touch on the through ball.....leads hudson lindsay...who does the rest...gets past the goalkeeper, finishes with goal...lafayette up 1-0 at half saltillo comes alive in the second half....off the throw-in......ball gets in front of the net....abby convington alone on the backside....saltillo with the equalizer....1-1 3 minutes later...lady tigers strike again....caitlyn carnathan with the cross......goes off the top of the crossbar....gets behind the keeper...and in for the goal....saltillo takes a 2-1 lead but the defending champions don't go silently....it's lindsay again.....carving up the saltillo defense.....an absolutely exception goal in the 71st minute.....lady dores tie it late...2- 2 going into overtime in extra soccer....lafayette takes care of business....saltillo trying to clear, the tackle by perkins....the cross into the box...the header by lindsay..she completes the hat trick..lafayette leads 3-2 and the dagger....off the throw in...perkins, back to lillie grace mccutchen....incre dible goal gives lafayette the 4-2 win lafayette defeats saltillo.

4-2 in overtime the lady dores are officially heading back to the 5a state championships "this team has a lot more character than what i gave them credit for that's for sure.

They dug deep, and said you know what, we're not ready to go out yet, and put it in the back of the net, that's exactly what i ask for, the only thing i could ask for."

"we were down, which was a little nervewracking.

But there was twenty minutes left.

So coach just said keep pushing, keep pushing, keep pushing, and that's what we did.

We were able to tie it up and push it into overtime, which was pretty exceptional from us."

Anything some of them are available but chris jones had a lovely near the sky is the limit leverage forecast ... oh is only limited be limited to 32nd i thought that tomorrow and and is is wednesday what he wants you know this is when we had a get together