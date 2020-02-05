Global  

Overnight fire in town of Paris leaves family displaced

From the news channel two alert desk this morning... an overnight fire in the town of paris has left at four adults displaced.

It happened around 11:40 last night at a home along campbell road.

Fire cres rom sauquoit and clayville were called in, as well as members from oneida county emergency services.

Crews there reported heavy smoke damage to the home.

We've reached out this morning to fire officials, and have not heard back on a cause, or where it may have started.

