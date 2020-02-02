Second New Coronavirus Hospital To Soon Open In Wuhan 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published Second New Coronavirus Hospital To Soon Open In Wuhan Construction crews were finishing up building the 1,600-bed facility Wednesday. It’s expected to begin admitting patients on Thursday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus leads to first death outside China, Kerala gets a second case New Delhi: A second person was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus in India on Sunday even as the...

WorldNews - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Newsy It's the second makeshift facility being built to provide some much needed medical relief in the city — which is th… https://t.co/YreWHeyNVM 5 minutes ago Anneke RT @SkyNews: A second hospital with 1,500 beds is also under construction in Wuhan and is due to open soon 🏥 https://t.co/pvUMxh5W7i 20 hours ago Sagren Naidoo RT @SkyNews: A second hospital with 1,500 beds is also under construction in Wuhan and is due to open soon 🏥 https://t.co/OUdFbDvm8S 1 day ago Famous One RT @StarFMNews: #ChinaCoronaVirusAlert China has completed the construction of one of two new hospitals in Wuhan within 8 days dedicated t… 1 day ago JuanCarlos Balmaceda RT @Amerlos: #Coronavirus outbreak: Patients arrive at #China's new hospital as death toll reaches 362 A second hospital with 1,500 beds… 2 days ago