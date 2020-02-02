Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Second New Coronavirus Hospital To Soon Open In Wuhan

Second New Coronavirus Hospital To Soon Open In Wuhan

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Second New Coronavirus Hospital To Soon Open In Wuhan

Second New Coronavirus Hospital To Soon Open In Wuhan

Construction crews were finishing up building the 1,600-bed facility Wednesday.

It’s expected to begin admitting patients on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus leads to first death outside China, Kerala gets a second case

Coronavirus leads to first death outside China, Kerala gets a second caseNew Delhi: A second person was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus in India on Sunday even as the...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsy

Newsy It's the second makeshift facility being built to provide some much needed medical relief in the city — which is th… https://t.co/YreWHeyNVM 5 minutes ago

xukhanhubm

Anneke RT @SkyNews: A second hospital with 1,500 beds is also under construction in Wuhan and is due to open soon 🏥 https://t.co/pvUMxh5W7i 20 hours ago

SAGREN6

Sagren Naidoo RT @SkyNews: A second hospital with 1,500 beds is also under construction in Wuhan and is due to open soon 🏥 https://t.co/OUdFbDvm8S 1 day ago

Greates59516238

Famous One RT @StarFMNews: #ChinaCoronaVirusAlert China has completed the construction of one of two new hospitals in Wuhan within 8 days dedicated t… 1 day ago

jcbalmaceda

JuanCarlos Balmaceda RT @Amerlos: #Coronavirus outbreak: Patients arrive at #China's new hospital as death toll reaches 362 A second hospital with 1,500 beds… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video shows Wuhan's new hospital looking like a prison [Video]Video shows Wuhan's new hospital looking like a prison

CHINA — China announced the completion of a 1,000-bed hospital that will accommodate patients infected with the dreaded you-know-what. The Associated Press reports that the first patients arrived..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published

5 San Jose Hospital Workers Sent Home Due To Coronavirus Exposure [Video]5 San Jose Hospital Workers Sent Home Due To Coronavirus Exposure

Betty Yu reports on new developments around the Bay Area regarding novel coronavirus outbreak (2-4-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.