Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pa. Gamblers Spent Big On Super Bowl 54

Pa. Gamblers Spent Big On Super Bowl 54

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Pa. Gamblers Spent Big On Super Bowl 54Pennsylvania gamblers spent over 30 million dollars in wagers on Super Bowl 54.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Super Bowl ads heat up ahead of the big game [Video]Super Bowl ads heat up ahead of the big game

Some of the most anticipated commercials during the Super Bowl this year will feature some big stars, including Missy Elliott and Jason Momoa.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:47Published

Nevada sportsbooks win big on Super Bowl bets [Video]Nevada sportsbooks win big on Super Bowl bets

The Kansas City Chiefs were not the only big winners this Super Bowl. Nevada sportsbooks won a whopping $18,774,148 on wagers totaling $154,679,241, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.