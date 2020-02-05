Pa. Gamblers Spent Big On Super Bowl 54



Recent related videos from verified sources Super Bowl ads heat up ahead of the big game Some of the most anticipated commercials during the Super Bowl this year will feature some big stars, including Missy Elliott and Jason Momoa. Credit: ABC Duration: 02:47Published 22 minutes ago Nevada sportsbooks win big on Super Bowl bets The Kansas City Chiefs were not the only big winners this Super Bowl. Nevada sportsbooks won a whopping $18,774,148 on wagers totaling $154,679,241, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17Published 10 hours ago