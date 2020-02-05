Global  

Macy's announces it will close another 125 stores

Macy's announces it will close another 125 storesAt this time, it's unclear how many workers will lose their jobs.
Macy's announces it will close another 125 stores

Macy's announces new round of store closings

Macy's Inc. announced another round of planned closings Tuesday, and it's unclear whether its six...
Macy's announces it will close another 125 stores [Video]Macy's announces it will close another 125 stores

At this time, it&apos;s unclear how many workers will lose their jobs.

