Most Of The Results Are Finally In From Democratic Caucuses In Iowa

Most Of The Results Are Finally In From Democratic Caucuses In IowaThere's good news for Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, not so for Joe Biden.
Fox News Voter Analysis Survey:  The Iowa Democratic Caucuses

As the Iowa Democratic Party continues to count the results of the first-in-the-nation caucus, the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Mashable


Iowa Dems aim to reach more voters with satellite caucuses all over world

For the first time ever, the Democratic Party of Iowa is holding satellite caucus locations all over...
FOXNews.com - Published


MindOfMo

ImplausibleEndeavors The most important takeaway from #IowaCaucus results dripping in is that finally, FINALLY, OldGuard DEM MACHINE Est… https://t.co/A41ehLztiV 1 hour ago

MindOfMo

ImplausibleEndeavors @NewYorker The most important takeaway from the Iowa results dripping in is that finally, FINALLY, OldGuard Dem MAC… https://t.co/2Kr9PLdnKH 1 hour ago

suecroasmun

Sue Croasmun Iowa Democrats will finally release most of the much-delayed results from their troubled caucuses by 5 p.m. Eastern… https://t.co/VZqf2hLBbF 16 hours ago

CACoreyU

Corey Uhden So much this. @SteveKornacki is the hardest working and most enthusiastic journalist/analyst in the business and th… https://t.co/e5EfdELjbZ 20 hours ago

footynew247

Footy News The Video Assistant Referee giveth and the Video Assistant Referee taketh away. Results from a mid-season survey on… https://t.co/gmASNtiZaN 22 hours ago

fabmissem

Fab Miss Em Maybe we should blame ourselves for being the most impatient fucking creatures on the planet. Maybe we should lear… https://t.co/kr8Zbu9lnU 22 hours ago

makledes

🍑 Tiff_Maples We finally received the most important results from last night: https://t.co/c0YuTjyHPo 1 day ago

Posibee1

Posiwing 🌱 RT @Wanderful_Vegan: @BashanThe @markmckay66 I have heard from numerous clients and fellow vegan community members that they have achieved… 3 days ago


Iowa Democratic caucuses were a complete and utter debacle [Video]Iowa Democratic caucuses were a complete and utter debacle

IOWA — Wow that was embarrassing—and we haven't even started yet. After way too much fanfare and pregame hype, the Iowa caucuses turned out to be an utter disaster from beginning to—did it even..

Dems assure MI voters there's no issues here [Video]Dems assure MI voters there's no issues here

Michigan&apos;s Democratic Party Chair held a roundtable discussion touching on what they&apos;re calling President Donald Trump&apos;s broken promises on health care, but with complete..

