Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry is Getting Closer to British Royalty With Her New Title

Katy Perry is Getting Closer to British Royalty With Her New Title

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry is Getting Closer to British Royalty With Her New Title

Katy Perry is Getting Closer to British Royalty With Her New Title

Katy Perry is getting closer to British royalty, and no… she’s not marrying into it.

But instead she was given a royal title.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Charles joined by Katy Perry at trust reception [Video]Prince Charles joined by Katy Perry at trust reception

The Prince of Wales has named pop star Katy Perry as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking. The US star joined Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:59Published

Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust [Video]Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust

The Prince of Wales met Katy Perry, as they attend a reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London. Perry was named as a new ambassador of his British Asian..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.