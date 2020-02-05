Sonali urges people to undergo health checkups on 'World Cancer Day'

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Sonali Bendre who was diagnosed with high-grade cancer, urged people to undergo regular health checkups.



Recent related videos from verified sources Rishi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap | Stars Who Fought Cancer | World Cancer Day Many Bollywood stars have fought cancer bravely. So today, as the world salutes cancer affected and the survivors on World Cancer Day, let us have a look at some of the cancer survivors of Bollywood. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 02:13Published 10 hours ago On World Cancer Day, Colorado Boy Celebrates Cancer-Free Future A young boy at Children's Hospital is currently in remission and taking life by the ski poles. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:53Published 12 hours ago