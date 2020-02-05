Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sonali urges people to undergo health checkups on 'World Cancer Day'

Sonali urges people to undergo health checkups on 'World Cancer Day'

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Sonali urges people to undergo health checkups on 'World Cancer Day'

Sonali urges people to undergo health checkups on 'World Cancer Day'

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Sonali Bendre who was diagnosed with high-grade cancer, urged people to undergo regular health checkups.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rishi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap | Stars Who Fought Cancer | World Cancer Day [Video]Rishi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap | Stars Who Fought Cancer | World Cancer Day

Many Bollywood stars have fought cancer bravely. So today, as the world salutes cancer affected and the survivors on World Cancer Day, let us have a look at some of the cancer survivors of Bollywood.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:13Published

On World Cancer Day, Colorado Boy Celebrates Cancer-Free Future [Video]On World Cancer Day, Colorado Boy Celebrates Cancer-Free Future

A young boy at Children's Hospital is currently in remission and taking life by the ski poles.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.