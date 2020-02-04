Global  

Bag labeled 'Bag Full of Drugs' leads to Florida arrests

Authorities say two men were caught speeding down I-10 in Florida&apos;s Panhandle were carrying a package marked “Bag Full of Drugs.”
MIAMI (AP) — Two men charged with drug trafficking could have done a better job hiding their wares...
Authorities in Florida arrested two drug traffickers after they were found with two cloth bags reading &quot;Bag full of drugs&quot; that were full of — you guessed it — drugs!

