Not Boo-Ed Up on Valentine’s Day? No Worries…

If you're single on valentine's day, it can seem like everyone?

But you?

Is bo?ed up...that's no fun.

And i'm not about to preach to you about "ga?

Entine's day"...instead we're going to make this the best pa?

Entine's day ever.

Even if you aren't single...this is going to better than dinner and a movie...stay with me... "game night" is always a hit?

Unless your friends are as competitive as mine...so switch it up and just accept them for who they are.

Allow your friends to trash talk, flip the board if they're losing...don't take it so seriously, man!

Or take a tip from "munchkin" and let your friends make up their own rules.

Did you know that the new version of "trouble" allows everyone to get out when you roll a one?!

No participation trophies at this party...roll your own one.

But...if you know your pals really well, maybe design some surprise awards like "worst loser", and "best com?backs".

February 14th can be awfully cold when the only thing youe spooning is a gallon of tripl?

Chocolat?

Chunk ice cream.

A "shred your ex" party is always a cathartic time...let's put a new spin on it.

You know how you can talk about your partner, but your friends can't?

I mean, how dare they... now's the time to let them do a proper roast!?

You'll get that joke in a minute.

Invite pals to step up to the dais and let those hateful feelings loose?

No holds barred?

What do you care anymore?

You can do so much with this theme...make it simple, or go elegant with "roast" invitations, an emcee, a comedy central style set...whatever !

Be sure that when you're done, you toast all the roasters (which even leads you to name a shady signature cocktail after an ex?

And encourage everyone to destroy those couple photos.

Create your own pub crawl!

Make it themed, or not and just go as you will ... but my favorite is a dive bar bounce, which is exactly like it sounds.

Bounce around to places like bob's lounge, the marigold or lyle's?

These places don't care if y'all all get up to belt "let it go" or "a whole new world", and even better?

No cover, cheap drinks, and regulars who welcome you to the party.

For you foodies?

Clean out your refrigerator s!

And i don't mean make that soup your mom did...get creative and show your foodstuff flair with each guest bringing tapas!

Get together in a group chat and see what you have...this is actually a picture from the last time i did this... chicken breasts and tortillas...wh o's got cheese and veggies for quesadillas?

Or do you have a friend like me that always has golden curry mix and sushi rice on hand...japanes e curry!

The best thing about tapas is that your no?culinary friends can keep it simple with mini grilled cheese sandwiches or a quick breakfast casserole.

And ask them to bring a bottle of wine to pair with their offering.

If you have any more fun